Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Bought by State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co.

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. grew its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,618,733 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 224,062 shares during the period. Intel makes up about 1.5% of State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,364,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INTC. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.1% in the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 46,326 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. MEMBERS Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.1% in the third quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 16,522 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. JLB & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.0% in the third quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 65,021 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,464,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Westchester Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.8% in the third quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 233,388 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $12,435,000 after buying an additional 1,965 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.6% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 17,514 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $70,410.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 10,351 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,986.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.54. The company had a trading volume of 860,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,023,203. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $47.87 and a 12 month high of $68.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $225.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.83.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.22 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on INTC shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wedbush cut their target price on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Intel from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group lowered Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities raised Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.71.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

