Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Insider Thomas Aj Frank Sells 16,842 Shares of Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.23, for a total transaction of $1,300,707.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Thomas Aj Frank also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 10th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,055 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.75, for a total transaction of $1,216,166.25.

On Wednesday, January 5th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,841 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total transaction of $1,313,092.77.

On Monday, January 3rd, Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,606 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.84, for a total transaction of $1,309,217.04.

On Wednesday, December 29th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,842 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total transaction of $1,364,707.26.

On Monday, December 27th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,842 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total transaction of $1,353,759.96.

On Wednesday, December 22nd, Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,842 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.94, for a total transaction of $1,312,665.48.

On Monday, December 20th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,841 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.86, for a total transaction of $1,260,717.26.

On Friday, December 17th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,842 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,310,812.86.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,291 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.81, for a total transaction of $1,235,020.71.

On Monday, December 13th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,291 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.54, for a total transaction of $1,230,622.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $77.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $32.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.77, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.67. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.84 and a 52 week high of $82.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.16.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $464.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.15 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 3.13%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.76%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IBKR. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 2,084.6% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. 19.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on IBKR. Zacks Investment Research raised Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.86.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

