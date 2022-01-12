Interfor (TSE:IFP) PT Raised to C$46.00

Interfor (TSE:IFP) had its price objective lifted by analysts at CIBC from C$36.00 to C$46.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.79% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on IFP. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Interfor from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Interfor from C$57.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Interfor from C$43.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Interfor from C$47.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Interfor stock opened at C$41.15 on Monday. Interfor has a 1 year low of C$21.53 and a 1 year high of C$41.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$34.32 and a 200 day moving average price of C$30.52. The company has a market cap of C$2.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.42, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.83.

Interfor (TSE:IFP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.72 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$664.27 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Interfor will post 5.9800004 EPS for the current year.

In other Interfor news, Senior Officer Simon Bruce Luxmoore sold 7,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.78, for a total value of C$265,510.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$361,547.34.

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

