International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Acquired by Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC

Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,802 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Lcnb Corp boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 2,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 1,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,787 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 55.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Shares of IBM stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $133.16. The stock had a trading volume of 155,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,506,825. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $114.56 and a twelve month high of $152.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.13.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $17.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.81 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 36.23%. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 124.01%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “positive” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group downgraded International Business Machines from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $136.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.00.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

See Also: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.