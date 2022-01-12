International Paper (NYSE:IP) Holdings Trimmed by Triodos Investment Management BV

Triodos Investment Management BV lowered its position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 335,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 79,100 shares during the quarter. International Paper accounts for approximately 2.5% of Triodos Investment Management BV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Triodos Investment Management BV owned approximately 0.09% of International Paper worth $18,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,100,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,887,733,000 after purchasing an additional 947,242 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in International Paper by 3.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,038,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,535,124,000 after purchasing an additional 820,092 shares during the last quarter. Natixis boosted its holdings in International Paper by 2,907.6% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 662,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,642,000 after acquiring an additional 640,854 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of International Paper by 100.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,066,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,996,000 after purchasing an additional 533,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of International Paper by 10.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,382,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $330,016,000 after purchasing an additional 510,247 shares during the last quarter. 81.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Paper alerts:

NYSE IP traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $48.40. The company had a trading volume of 57,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,137,750. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.11. International Paper has a 1-year low of $43.87 and a 1-year high of $65.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.39 and its 200-day moving average is $53.90.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 8.20%. International Paper’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that International Paper will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

International Paper declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 12th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 9.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is 40.57%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on International Paper from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on International Paper from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of International Paper in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of International Paper from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.31.

About International Paper

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Featured Article: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper (NYSE:IP).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.