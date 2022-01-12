InterOcean Capital Group LLC Sells 76 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC cut its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,787 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 2.9% of InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $58,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at about $605,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 12.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,478,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 5.7% during the second quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 1,241 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,269,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 13.6% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 12,944 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $44,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 20.6% during the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 387 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,904.00 to $3,875.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,370.00 to $4,460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,179.32.

In other news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 271 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total transaction of $1,002,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total value of $166,085,361.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 86,314 shares of company stock valued at $292,824,570. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,307.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.10. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,881.00 and a 52 week high of $3,773.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3,450.49 and a 200-day moving average of $3,432.22.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The business had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $12.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

