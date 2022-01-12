Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) CEO Sharon Mates Sells 41,896 Shares

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) CEO Sharon Mates sold 41,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total value of $1,708,518.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Sharon Mates also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 18th, Sharon Mates sold 8,192 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $327,680.00.

On Friday, October 15th, Sharon Mates sold 40,392 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,615,680.00.

ITCI stock traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.38. The stock had a trading volume of 966,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,838,692. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.86. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.58 and a beta of 1.15. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.40 and a 52-week high of $55.19.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $22.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.11 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 367.06% and a negative return on equity of 44.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 201.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.79) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ITCI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intra-Cellular Therapies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

