Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Acquired by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,874,499 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,734 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,550,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of INTU. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 66.7% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 59.3% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Intuit during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $691.96, for a total transaction of $232,498.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 35,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.96, for a total transaction of $24,690,444.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,950 shares of company stock worth $34,464,008 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $577.80. 21,608 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,050,867. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $638.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $577.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.04. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $359.33 and a 1 year high of $716.86.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 22.39%. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.

Several brokerages recently commented on INTU. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $584.00 to $696.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Intuit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $535.00 to $840.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Intuit from $802.00 to $715.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $615.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuit presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $665.10.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

