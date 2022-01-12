Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Sold by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. cut its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 5.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 388 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical accounts for 0.5% of Pitcairn Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $7,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,340,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 62.7% in the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 40,717 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,493,000 after purchasing an additional 15,698 shares in the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,314,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at $374,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 105.7% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 58,521 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,393,000 after buying an additional 30,078 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $366.67 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $354.00 to $381.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.89.

In other news, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 20,475 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.20, for a total transaction of $6,945,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Jamie Samath sold 1,503 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.66, for a total transaction of $510,508.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 42,978 shares of company stock worth $14,543,744 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ISRG traded down $4.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $324.00. The stock had a trading volume of 48,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,717,205. The firm has a market cap of $115.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.79, a PEG ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $345.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $343.78. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $227.47 and a 52 week high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 30.78%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

Read More: What is a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.