Invesco High Income Trust II (VLT) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 14th

Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0964 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th.
Invesco High Income Trust II has raised its dividend by 9.4% over the last three years.
Shares of NYSE:VLT opened at $14.38 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.35. Invesco High Income Trust II has a 1 year low of $13.33 and a 1 year high of $15.34.
About Invesco High Income Trust II
Invesco High Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.
Read More: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco High Income Trust II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco High Income Trust II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.