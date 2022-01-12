Invesco High Income Trust II (VLT) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 14th

Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0964 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th.

Invesco High Income Trust II has raised its dividend by 9.4% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:VLT opened at $14.38 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.35. Invesco High Income Trust II has a 1 year low of $13.33 and a 1 year high of $15.34.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Invesco High Income Trust II stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT) by 26.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.06% of Invesco High Income Trust II worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 28.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Invesco High Income Trust II

Invesco High Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

