Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. is a real estate investment trust that focuses on financing and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. is externally managed and advised by Invesco Institutional (N.A.), Inc., a subsidiary of Invesco Ltd., a leading independent global investment management company. The company’s objective is to provide attractive risk-adjusted returns to its investors over the long term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation. “

Shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital stock opened at $2.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $904.05 million, a P/E ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.18. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a 1-year low of $2.63 and a 1-year high of $4.60.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Invesco Mortgage Capital had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 60.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Invesco Mortgage Capital will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 11th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 10th. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.09%.

In other Invesco Mortgage Capital news, President Kevin M. Collins acquired 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.96 per share, for a total transaction of $26,640.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 15,236 shares of company stock worth $46,396 over the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IVR. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Natixis purchased a new stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital during the third quarter worth $41,000. 54.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Invesco Mortgage Capital

Invesco Mortgage Capital, Inc is a holding company, which engages in investing, financing and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans. The firm primarily invests in the following: residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), non-agency RMBS, non-agency CMBS, credit risk transfer securities that are unsecured obligations issued by government-sponsored enterprises, residential and commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate-related financing arrangements.

