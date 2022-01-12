Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0518 per share by the investment management company on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has decreased its dividend by 3.7% over the last three years.

Shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust stock opened at $13.64 on Wednesday. Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has a 52 week low of $12.60 and a 52 week high of $14.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 8.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 246,478 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,352,000 after acquiring an additional 19,498 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $877,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 5.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 76,109 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 3,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 67,324 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 13,415 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.15% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Company Profile

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed-end Investment Fund and Investment Trust. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax, consistent with preservation of capital. The fund was founded on April 24, 1992 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

