Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) Shares Bought by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 107.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,958,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,049,015 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 1.24% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $87,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 14,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. raised its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 50,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management raised its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 107,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 148,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 13,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period.

Shares of BKLN stock opened at $22.17 on Wednesday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.76 and a fifty-two week high of $22.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.09.

