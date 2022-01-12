IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) Shares Gap Down to $14.37

IonQ Inc (NYSE:IONQ) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.37, but opened at $13.77. IonQ shares last traded at $13.55, with a volume of 50,880 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of IonQ from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on IonQ from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on IonQ from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.58.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.23 million for the quarter.

In other IonQ news, Director Harry L. You sold 902,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.23, for a total value of $19,157,102.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Harry L. You sold 1,772,640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.95, for a total transaction of $46,000,008.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

About IonQ (NYSE:IONQ)

IonQ Inc provides quantum system through the cloud on Amazon Braket, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud, as well as through direct API access. IonQ Inc, formerly known as dMY Technology Group Inc III., is based in COLLEGE PARK, Md.

