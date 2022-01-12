Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Stock Price Down 7.6%

Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) dropped 7.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $15.02 and last traded at $15.05. Approximately 19,088 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,634,460 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.28.

IOVA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Cowen initiated coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.25.

The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.32 and a 200-day moving average of $22.49.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.02). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.40) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $87,739,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 10,959,772 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $285,173,000 after buying an additional 2,307,987 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 175.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,678,159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,686,000 after buying an additional 1,704,784 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,899,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $219,462,000 after buying an additional 1,648,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Logos Global Management LP purchased a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,273,000.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

