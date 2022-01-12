IQeon (IQN) Price Down 7.5% This Week

IQeon (CURRENCY:IQN) traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 12th. Over the last week, IQeon has traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar. One IQeon coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.85 or 0.00006505 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. IQeon has a market capitalization of $15.66 million and $1.78 million worth of IQeon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00005528 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002283 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.81 or 0.00061174 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001118 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002284 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 23.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006814 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

IQeon (CRYPTO:IQN) is a coin. Its launch date was December 16th, 2017. IQeon’s total supply is 5,491,860 coins. The official website for IQeon is iqeon.io . The Reddit community for IQeon is /r/IQeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IQeon’s official Twitter account is @IQeon and its Facebook page is accessible here . IQeon’s official message board is medium.com/@iqeon

According to CryptoCompare, “IQeon is a decentralized PvP gaming platform integrating games, applications and services based on intelligent competitions between users created to help players monetize their in-game achievements. IQN is an ethereum-based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on IQeon platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IQeon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IQeon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IQeon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

