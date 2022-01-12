Iridian Asset Management LLC CT Has $98.71 Million Stake in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

Iridian Asset Management LLC CT reduced its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,075,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,256,053 shares during the period. Hilton Grand Vacations makes up about 3.0% of Iridian Asset Management LLC CT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT owned approximately 2.42% of Hilton Grand Vacations worth $98,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations in the second quarter valued at approximately $82,780,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 58.5% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,445,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271,703 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 9.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,813,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,003,000 after purchasing an additional 578,470 shares in the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the second quarter worth $23,077,000. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 7.8% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,296,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,003,000 after acquiring an additional 526,583 shares in the last quarter.

Get Hilton Grand Vacations alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HGV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hilton Grand Vacations presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.80.

Hilton Grand Vacations stock traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 694,659. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.31 and a beta of 2.14. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.88 and a 12 month high of $56.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 4.95.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $928.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.48 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a negative net margin of 3.10% and a positive return on equity of 22.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 346.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Hilton Grand Vacations news, insider Charles R. Jr. Corbin sold 17,526 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total value of $909,248.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations, Inc engages in marketing and sale of vacation ownership interval and management of resorts in urban destinations. It operates through the Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. The Real Estate Sales and Financing segment refers to the sale of vacation ownership intervals on behalf of third-party developers using the Hilton Grand Vacations brand in exchange for sales, marketing and brand fees, and the financing solutions.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.