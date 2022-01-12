Iridian Asset Management LLC CT Invests $19.59 Million in Archer Aviation Inc (NYSE:ACHR)

Iridian Asset Management LLC CT acquired a new position in Archer Aviation Inc (NYSE:ACHR) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,586,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Archer Aviation during the third quarter worth $8,888,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer Aviation during the third quarter valued at $102,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer Aviation during the third quarter valued at $133,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Archer Aviation during the third quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer Aviation during the third quarter valued at $1,776,000.

NYSE:ACHR traded down $0.27 on Wednesday, hitting $4.08. 26,859 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,129,722. Archer Aviation Inc has a 52 week low of $4.15 and a 52 week high of $18.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.20.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($2.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($1.81). Sell-side analysts expect that Archer Aviation Inc will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Archer Aviation news, major shareholder Marc E. Lore bought 178,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.67 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,068.73. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Marc E. Lore bought 73,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.81 per share, for a total transaction of $426,372.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 339,339 shares of company stock valued at $1,927,315.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Archer Aviation in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Archer Aviation in a report on Tuesday, November 30th.

Archer Aviation Inc is involved in designing and developing electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. Archer Aviation Inc, formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

