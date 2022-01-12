Iridian Asset Management LLC CT Reduces Holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Iridian Asset Management LLC CT trimmed its holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 482,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 193,627 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial comprises about 2.3% of Iridian Asset Management LLC CT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $75,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in LPL Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $146,650,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 935.3% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 385,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,093,000 after acquiring an additional 432,129 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 169.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 604,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,587,000 after acquiring an additional 380,265 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 233.7% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 513,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,498,000 after acquiring an additional 359,609 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 9,629.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 314,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,510,000 after acquiring an additional 311,697 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director George Burton White sold 22,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.10, for a total value of $3,699,213.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 17,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.97, for a total value of $2,840,159.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,065 shares of company stock worth $6,822,244. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LPL Financial stock traded down $1.59 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $177.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 740,500. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $164.52 and its 200 day moving average is $154.92. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.88 and a 1-year high of $181.92.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.05. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 38.13% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. LPL Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.57%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LPLA shares. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on LPL Financial from $228.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $184.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.67.

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

