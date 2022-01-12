Iridian Asset Management LLC CT Sells 3,552,062 Shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Iridian Asset Management LLC CT cut its stake in shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,531,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,552,062 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT owned 0.60% of Zynga worth $49,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Zynga by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in Zynga by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 12,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Zynga by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 19,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC grew its stake in Zynga by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 57,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in Zynga by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 40,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. 82.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZNGA traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.12. 2,938,760 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,827,961. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.33 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.63 and a 200 day moving average of $8.02. Zynga Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.57 and a 12-month high of $12.32.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $704.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $658.88 million. Zynga had a negative net margin of 3.30% and a positive return on equity of 4.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zynga Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZNGA has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Zynga from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Zynga from $13.00 to $9.86 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Securities cut shares of Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Zynga from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.50.

In other Zynga news, CFO James Gerard Griffin sold 52,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $421,088.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.18, for a total transaction of $30,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,822 shares of company stock valued at $557,724 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

About Zynga

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

