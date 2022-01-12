IRISnet (IRIS) Price Up 19.4% This Week

IRISnet (CURRENCY:IRIS) traded 24.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. One IRISnet coin can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000239 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, IRISnet has traded 19.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. IRISnet has a market cap of $124.55 million and $45.71 million worth of IRISnet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002289 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.25 or 0.00062359 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.08 or 0.00077992 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,358.87 or 0.07685660 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43,694.15 or 0.99979668 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.37 or 0.00069487 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00007819 BTC.

IRISnet launched on May 31st, 2018. IRISnet’s total supply is 2,057,198,170 coins and its circulating supply is 1,192,847,440 coins. The official message board for IRISnet is medium.com/irisnet-blog . IRISnet’s official Twitter account is @irisnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for IRISnet is www.irisnet.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The IRIS network is an internet of blockchains intended to provide a technology foundation that facilitates construction of distributed business applications. The IRIS network is part of the larger Cosmos network — all zones in the network would be able to interact with any other zone in the Cosmos network over the standard IBC protocol. By introducing a layer of service semantics into the network, IRIS is going to provide an innovative solution that enables a whole new set of business scenarios, which would result in an increase in scale and diversity of the Cosmos network. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IRISnet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IRISnet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IRISnet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

