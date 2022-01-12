Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Shares Bought by Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sculati Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 0.5% in the third quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 7,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. 78.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Deirdre Evens sold 32,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total value of $1,688,097.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO John Tomovcsik sold 31,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total value of $1,661,703.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,239 shares of company stock valued at $4,624,624 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

IRM traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,066,326. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a twelve month low of $27.72 and a twelve month high of $53.14. The stock has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08 and a beta of 0.82.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.30). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 53.63% and a net margin of 14.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Iron Mountain’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.6185 per share. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.27%.

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

