iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Stake Raised by Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 0.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 557,018 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF comprises 4.6% of Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC owned about 0.23% of iShares MBS ETF worth $60,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Solstein Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 12,650.0% in the 3rd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the third quarter worth $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 301.3% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the third quarter valued at $43,000.

iShares MBS ETF stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $106.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,075,766. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $107.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.98. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $105.95 and a 12 month high of $110.32.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

