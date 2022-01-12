iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Shares Sold by 55I LLC

55I LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 478 shares during the quarter. 55I LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWS. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $329,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $269,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $333,000. Finally, RSM US Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWS opened at $122.69 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.69. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $96.18 and a twelve month high of $124.28.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

