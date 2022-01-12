iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) Hits New 52-Week Low at $106.89

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $106.89 and last traded at $106.91, with a volume of 285942 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $106.94.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.32.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SUB. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $85,000. Finally, SouthState Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

