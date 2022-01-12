iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Paragon Capital Management LLC

Paragon Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MTM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.4% in the third quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Gibson Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Gibson Capital LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.8% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.2% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter.

IJR stock traded down $1.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $112.47. 155,123 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,400,236. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.78. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $96.96 and a 52-week high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

