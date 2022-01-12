iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT) Shares Bought by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF were worth $508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the second quarter valued at about $83,712,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 165.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 134,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,914,000 after purchasing an additional 83,660 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the third quarter worth about $62,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 40.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 94,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,564,000 after buying an additional 27,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the second quarter worth about $5,755,000.

Get iShares U.S. Transportation ETF alerts:

Shares of IYT opened at $271.64 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Transportation ETF has a 52 week low of $157.65 and a 52 week high of $206.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $271.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $261.00.

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

Read More: Do Tariffs Work?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Transportation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.