iShares US Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT) Shares Bought by Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its holdings in iShares US Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,716 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 526 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Regional Banks ETF were worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 206.3% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAT opened at $68.44 on Wednesday. iShares US Regional Banks ETF has a 1 year low of $45.90 and a 1 year high of $68.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.62.

