Isiklar Coin (ISIKC) Price Down 4.3% Over Last Week

Isiklar Coin (CURRENCY:ISIKC) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. Isiklar Coin has a total market capitalization of $3.21 million and approximately $560,526.00 worth of Isiklar Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Isiklar Coin coin can now be bought for $0.78 or 0.00001821 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Isiklar Coin has traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00005472 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002345 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.67 or 0.00062503 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001087 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002345 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00006346 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Isiklar Coin Coin Profile

Isiklar Coin is a coin. Isiklar Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,124,805 coins. Isiklar Coin’s official website is www.isikc.io . The official message board for Isiklar Coin is medium.com/@Isikc . Isiklar Coin’s official Twitter account is @IsikC1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ISIKC is an ERC20 ethereum based token. Basically the idea behind ISIKC is a simple customer loyalty program, it is developed on blockchain because of all the pros that the technology gives. It believes that after the ISIKLAR application it can implement this idea worldwide. “

