Istar Inc. Purchases 6,999 Shares of Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Stock

Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) major shareholder Istar Inc. bought 6,999 shares of Safehold stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $71.43 per share, for a total transaction of $499,938.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Istar Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 7th, Istar Inc. purchased 6,962 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $71.81 per share, for a total transaction of $499,941.22.

On Wednesday, January 5th, Istar Inc. purchased 6,430 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $77.75 per share, with a total value of $499,932.50.

On Monday, January 3rd, Istar Inc. bought 6,287 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $79.51 per share, with a total value of $499,879.37.

On Wednesday, December 29th, Istar Inc. bought 6,454 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $77.45 per share, for a total transaction of $499,862.30.

On Friday, November 12th, Istar Inc. bought 13,522 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $73.94 per share, with a total value of $999,816.68.

On Monday, December 27th, Istar Inc. purchased 6,507 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $76.82 per share, for a total transaction of $499,867.74.

On Wednesday, December 22nd, Istar Inc. purchased 6,615 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $75.57 per share, for a total transaction of $499,895.55.

On Monday, December 20th, Istar Inc. acquired 7,069 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $70.72 per share, for a total transaction of $499,919.68.

On Friday, December 17th, Istar Inc. purchased 6,786 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $73.66 per share, for a total transaction of $499,856.76.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Istar Inc. acquired 6,988 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $71.53 per share, for a total transaction of $499,851.64.

Shares of SAFE stock traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $71.36. The company had a trading volume of 93,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,742. Safehold Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.36 and a fifty-two week high of $95.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 56.19 and a beta of -0.27.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $47.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.12 million. Safehold had a net margin of 38.37% and a return on equity of 4.57%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Safehold Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.54%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.51.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in Safehold by 7.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 484,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,563,000 after buying an additional 34,628 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Safehold by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Safehold by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,763,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Safehold by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Safehold by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.61% of the company’s stock.

Safehold Company Profile

Safehold Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. It seeks to provide safe & growing income, as well as capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of ground leases. The firm’s property is generally leased on a triple net basis with the tenant responsible for taxes, maintenance and insurance, as well as all operating costs and capital expenditures.

