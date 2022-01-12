ITM Power (LON:ITM) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $427.50

ITM Power Plc (LON:ITM)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 427.50 ($5.80) and traded as low as GBX 348.20 ($4.73). ITM Power shares last traded at GBX 354.80 ($4.82), with a volume of 2,223,347 shares.

ITM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 550 ($7.47) price objective on shares of ITM Power in a research report on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ITM Power in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($8.14) price objective on shares of ITM Power in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 691 ($9.38) price objective on shares of ITM Power in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ITM Power presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 550.13 ($7.47).

The company has a quick ratio of 7.56, a current ratio of 8.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The company has a market cap of £2.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 424.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 427.50.

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, transportation, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, the Netherlands, and the United States. It offers HGas for power-to-gas, clean fuel, and industrial hydrogen applications. The company is also involved in the research and development of scientific and engineering projects; development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment and hydrogen storage solutions.

