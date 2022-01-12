Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) CEO Mark T. Mondello Sells 12,000 Shares

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) CEO Mark T. Mondello sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.20, for a total value of $842,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Jabil stock opened at $70.44 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.02 and its 200 day moving average is $61.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.37. Jabil Inc. has a one year low of $40.87 and a one year high of $72.11.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The technology company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 34.35% and a net margin of 2.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.53%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on JBL. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Jabil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Jabil from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Jabil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.38.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jabil by 351.5% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 195,334 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,353,000 after acquiring an additional 152,067 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Jabil by 2.9% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 73,516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Jabil by 124,336.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 31,109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 31,084 shares in the last quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Jabil in the second quarter worth approximately $8,050,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Jabil by 534.7% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 128,198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,451,000 after purchasing an additional 108,001 shares in the last quarter. 90.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

