James Hambro & Partners Increases Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

James Hambro & Partners grew its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,501 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,858 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 0.2% of James Hambro & Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. James Hambro & Partners’ holdings in Apple were worth $2,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AAPL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,264,936,543 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $173,245,709,000 after acquiring an additional 25,553,808 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Apple by 1.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 350,462,986 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $47,999,410,000 after acquiring an additional 5,510,838 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Apple by 1.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 254,162,496 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $34,705,731,000 after acquiring an additional 4,356,200 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 2.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,859,709 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $17,237,745,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 3.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 103,466,388 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,170,746,000 after purchasing an additional 3,613,141 shares in the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $210.00 price objective on Apple and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Apple from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Evercore ISI upgraded Apple to a “top pick” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $169.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Apple in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.24.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $175.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $166.00 and a 200-day moving average of $153.26. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.21 and a 52 week high of $182.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24. The company had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.94 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The business’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.66%.

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 165,829 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total value of $24,645,505.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 218,081 shares of company stock valued at $32,383,704 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Recommended Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.