Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) Trading Down 5%

Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF) dropped 5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $34.73 and last traded at $34.80. Approximately 10,773 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 844,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.64.

The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of -67.47 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $95.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.50 million. Jamf had a negative net margin of 17.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.64%. Equities analysts forecast that Jamf Holding Corp. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. The company's Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions provide a cloud-based platform for lifecycle enterprise IT management of Apple devices. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a purpose-built software solution for educators; Jamf Connect, a solution that gives users the ability to provision their new Apple devices by entering their cloud identity the first time the device is powered on; and Jamf Protect, which creates customized telemetry and detections.

