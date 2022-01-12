Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Janus International Group LLC is a manufacturer and supplier of turn-key building solutions including roll-up and swing doors, hallway systems, re-locatable storage units and facility and door automation technologies. Janus International Group LLC, formerly known as Juniper Industrial Holdings Inc., is based in SANTA MONICA, CA. “

Get Janus International Group alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on JBI. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Janus International Group in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Janus International Group in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Janus International Group in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Janus International Group from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.50.

Shares of JBI opened at $11.77 on Wednesday. Janus International Group has a 1 year low of $10.98 and a 1 year high of $15.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.58 and a 200-day moving average of $13.19.

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $187.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.40 million. Analysts expect that Janus International Group will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Janus International Group by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 11,131,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918,409 shares during the period. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus International Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,547,000. Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Janus International Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,770,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Janus International Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,087,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in Janus International Group in the second quarter worth approximately $37,033,000. Institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Janus International Group Company Profile

Janus International Group, LLC designs, manufactures, and installs steel roll-up doors and building components for self-storage, industrial, and commercial door dealer markets. Its products include self-storage doors, wind load self-storage doors, and swing doors; interior hallway systems and locker systems; commercial roll up doors, including tension holding devices, spiral torque tubes, and adjustment in bracket systems; relocatable storage containers and movable additional storage structures; electronic locks, overlocks, and monitoring products for roll-up doors; and options, such as vision panels, insulation materials, upgrade repair kits, pantheon operators, and hoist operators.

See Also: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Janus International Group (JBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Janus International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.