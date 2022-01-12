Jasper Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:JSPR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.28 Per Share

Posted by on Jan 12th, 2022

Wall Street brokerages expect Jasper Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:JSPR) to post earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Jasper Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.29) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.27). The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jasper Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.80) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.29) to ($1.31). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.54) to ($1.14). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Jasper Therapeutics.

Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($1.75).

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JSPR. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Jasper Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jasper Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Jasper Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Jasper Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $205,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jasper Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $267,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Jasper Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $1,117,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Jasper Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $29,215,000. Finally, Abingworth LLP acquired a new position in Jasper Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $58,030,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:JSPR traded down $0.30 on Friday, reaching $6.48. 2,755 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,576. Jasper Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $6.42 and a 1-year high of $18.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.42.

Jasper Therapeutics Company Profile

Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Corporation entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Jasper Therapeutics Inc

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jasper Therapeutics (JSPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR)

Receive News & Ratings for Jasper Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jasper Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.