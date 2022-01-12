Jasper Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:JSPR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.28 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Jasper Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:JSPR) to post earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Jasper Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.29) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.27). The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jasper Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.80) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.29) to ($1.31). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.54) to ($1.14). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Jasper Therapeutics.

Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($1.75).

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JSPR. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Jasper Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jasper Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Jasper Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Jasper Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $205,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jasper Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $267,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Jasper Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $1,117,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Jasper Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $29,215,000. Finally, Abingworth LLP acquired a new position in Jasper Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $58,030,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:JSPR traded down $0.30 on Friday, reaching $6.48. 2,755 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,576. Jasper Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $6.42 and a 1-year high of $18.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.42.

Jasper Therapeutics Company Profile

Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Corporation entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Jasper Therapeutics Inc

