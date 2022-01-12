Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Kite Realty Group Trust’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:KRG)

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.43. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kite Realty Group Trust’s FY2024 earnings at $1.82 EPS.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.41). Kite Realty Group Trust had a return on equity of 0.87% and a net margin of 3.80%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

NYSE KRG opened at $21.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.46. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 1 year low of $14.95 and a 1 year high of $23.14. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 167.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.37.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 52,616.4% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,562,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,557,159 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 289.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,627,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209,304 shares during the last quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $21,343,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 74.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,725,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,983,000 after acquiring an additional 737,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $12,940,000. 95.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Kite Realty Group Trust news, CEO John A. Kite sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $523,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This is an increase from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 584.66%.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

