Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Realty Income Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:O)

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Realty Income in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $3.56 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.59.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $491.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.45 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 26.05% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS.

O has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.20.

Shares of NYSE O opened at $71.29 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Realty Income has a 52 week low of $57.00 and a 52 week high of $74.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.80.

The business also recently announced a feb 22 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a $0.2465 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 234.92%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Realty Income by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,130,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,946,347,000 after buying an additional 1,464,054 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Realty Income by 2.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,570,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,371,951,000 after buying an additional 752,201 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Realty Income by 4.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,952,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,872,016,000 after buying an additional 1,110,155 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Realty Income by 64.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,203,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $661,782,000 after buying an additional 3,995,356 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Realty Income by 4.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,354,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $540,627,000 after buying an additional 355,112 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

