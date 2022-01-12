Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Sabra Health Care REIT in a report issued on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.38.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.32). Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative net margin of 8.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.52%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on SBRA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Truist upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Truist Financial raised Sabra Health Care REIT to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sabra Health Care REIT has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBRA opened at $14.23 on Wednesday. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 52 week low of $12.31 and a 52 week high of $19.01. The company has a quick ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.68 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.43%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -545.45%.

In other news, CFO Harold W. Jr. Andrews sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total value of $1,490,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBRA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,868,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $616,403,000 after buying an additional 1,003,809 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,079,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $565,641,000 after acquiring an additional 637,071 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,381,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $255,851,000 after purchasing an additional 3,476,213 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,688,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,138,000 after acquiring an additional 285,797 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,269,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,568,000 after purchasing an additional 288,486 shares during the period. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sabra Health Care REIT

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

