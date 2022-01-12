Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Digital Realty Trust in a research note issued on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.64 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.67. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $172.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Digital Realty Trust’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.67 EPS.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 15.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on DLR. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America raised their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.00.

Shares of DLR stock opened at $159.03 on Tuesday. Digital Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $124.65 and a 1-year high of $178.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $165.63 and its 200 day moving average is $158.74. The company has a market cap of $45.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.10, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 195.78%.

In other news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total value of $58,712.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.31, for a total value of $8,415,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,350 shares of company stock worth $8,806,973 in the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 183,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,578,000 after buying an additional 13,210 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,637,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $547,257,000 after buying an additional 378,208 shares during the period. Tobam raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 721.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 10,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after buying an additional 9,569 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares during the period. Finally, Motco increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 50,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

