Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Cboe Global Markets in a research report issued on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.56 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.58.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $369.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.91 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 17.47%. Cboe Global Markets’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CBOE. Compass Point upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBOE opened at $125.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a PE ratio of 30.13 and a beta of 0.63. Cboe Global Markets has a 52 week low of $87.00 and a 52 week high of $139.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.44.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.93%.

In other Cboe Global Markets news, Director Janet P. Froetscher sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total value of $666,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.36, for a total transaction of $1,007,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,939,470 over the last three months. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CBOE. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 12.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 19,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 39.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 57,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,787,000 after purchasing an additional 16,003 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 60.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 109,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,008,000 after purchasing an additional 41,278 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the second quarter valued at about $424,000. Finally, Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the second quarter valued at about $221,000. Institutional investors own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

