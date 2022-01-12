Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report released on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.91 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.90. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.02 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.77 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.09 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.12 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.18 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.44 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.13 EPS.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.97). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 24.83%. The company had revenue of $452.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts also recently commented on MAA. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $198.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $202.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.46.

Shares of MAA opened at $213.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $213.30 and a 200 day moving average of $197.84. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a fifty-two week low of $123.00 and a fifty-two week high of $231.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $1.0875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $4.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is currently 109.92%.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.27, for a total transaction of $101,059.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 4,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.49, for a total value of $929,814.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,363 shares of company stock valued at $3,704,575 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blackstone Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the second quarter worth $351,223,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the second quarter valued at $1,123,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 30.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 162.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 430,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,441,000 after buying an additional 265,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 10.6% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after buying an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

Featured Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.