Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Oversea-Chinese Banking Co. Limited’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:OVCHY)

Oversea-Chinese Banking Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:OVCHY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Oversea-Chinese Banking in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Guha now anticipates that the company will earn $1.76 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.70.

OVCHY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Oversea-Chinese Banking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Oversea-Chinese Banking from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd.

Shares of OVCHY opened at $18.14 on Monday. Oversea-Chinese Banking has a 52 week low of $15.20 and a 52 week high of $19.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.99 and a 200-day moving average of $17.35.

Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp. Ltd. engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Global Consumer or Private Banking, Global Wholesale Banking, Global Treasury & Markets, Insurance, and Others. The Global Consumer or Private Banking segment offers checking accounts, fixed deposits, savings, consumer loans, credit cards, wealth management products, and brokerage services.

