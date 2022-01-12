Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on The Carlyle Group Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CG)

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for The Carlyle Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. O’hara now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $4.18 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.09. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Carlyle Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.18 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.43 EPS.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 36.86% and a net margin of 38.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CG. Bank of America assumed coverage on The Carlyle Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on The Carlyle Group from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on The Carlyle Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Carlyle Group from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.27.

CG stock opened at $52.18 on Wednesday. The Carlyle Group has a 1-year low of $31.18 and a 1-year high of $60.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.41.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the third quarter worth $47,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 50.0% during the third quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the third quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the second quarter worth $106,000. 89.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Thomas S. Robertson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total value of $1,700,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 236,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.63, for a total value of $16,472,020.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,766,565 shares of company stock worth $221,247,421. 36.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.72%.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

