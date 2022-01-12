Jennison Associates LLC Acquires New Shares in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)

Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 275,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,329,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NARI. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Inari Medical by 7.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Inari Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $513,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Inari Medical by 8.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Inari Medical by 18.3% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Inari Medical by 19.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NARI opened at $87.41 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.32. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 323.75 and a beta of 1.94. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.44 and a 52-week high of $127.42.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $72.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.16 million. Inari Medical had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 6.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.04, for a total value of $1,580,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William Hoffman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total value of $2,821,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 196,000 shares of company stock worth $16,758,176 in the last three months. 23.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NARI. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on shares of Inari Medical in a research report on Monday, November 29th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Inari Medical from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Inari Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.17.

About Inari Medical

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

