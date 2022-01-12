Jennison Associates LLC Makes New $21.09 Million Investment in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT)

Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 563,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $21,092,000. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.93% of American Assets Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in American Assets Trust by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in American Assets Trust by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in American Assets Trust by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in American Assets Trust by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 24,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. 94.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other American Assets Trust news, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.56 per share, for a total transaction of $197,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 12,057 shares of American Assets Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.48 per share, for a total transaction of $439,839.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 124,229 shares of company stock worth $4,530,581. Company insiders own 33.67% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered American Assets Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

American Assets Trust stock opened at $38.35 on Wednesday. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.21 and a 12 month high of $40.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.79. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.33, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.23.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). American Assets Trust had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 1.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 307.69%.

About American Assets Trust

American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers; office properties; mixed-use properties; and multifamily properties. The company operates through the following business segments: Retail, Office, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use.

