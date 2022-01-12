Jennison Associates LLC Purchases 4,811 Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 251,877 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,811 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $25,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 5.3% during the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 106,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,873,000 after acquiring an additional 5,339 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Oshkosh by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 213,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,820,000 after buying an additional 10,370 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Oshkosh by 266.5% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 97,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,114,000 after buying an additional 70,671 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Oshkosh by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 65,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,112,000 after buying an additional 2,177 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the 2nd quarter worth about $73,595,000. 88.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Oshkosh news, EVP John J. Bryant sold 4,460 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.69, for a total transaction of $520,437.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Oshkosh stock opened at $119.98 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.47. Oshkosh Co. has a 12 month low of $88.31 and a 12 month high of $137.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 6.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. This is a boost from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is presently 21.70%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on OSK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Oshkosh from $128.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Oshkosh from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. DA Davidson started coverage on Oshkosh in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Oshkosh from $145.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Oshkosh from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.50.

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

