Jennison Associates LLC Sells 16,133 Shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

Jennison Associates LLC cut its stake in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,648,742 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 16,133 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Plains GP were worth $17,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CM Management LLC lifted its position in Plains GP by 25.0% in the third quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 125,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Plains GP by 3.6% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 407,434 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,390,000 after buying an additional 14,200 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Plains GP by 13.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 488,515 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,261,000 after buying an additional 57,875 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Plains GP by 6.8% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 72,086 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 4,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Plains GP by 12.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,247 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 4,113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAGP stock opened at $11.25 on Wednesday. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $8.25 and a fifty-two week high of $12.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.00 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.65.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.29). Plains GP had a negative return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The firm had revenue of $10.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -327.27%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Plains GP from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded Plains GP from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Plains GP in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Plains GP has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.86.

Plains GP Holdings LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services primarily for crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas through its indirect investment in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, Facilities and Supply and Logistics.

