Jennison Associates LLC Sells 4,423 Shares of Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV)

Jennison Associates LLC reduced its position in Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 365,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,423 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.76% of Verve Therapeutics worth $17,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VERV. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $149,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $169,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $330,000. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $361,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $411,000. Institutional investors own 61.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VERV opened at $33.47 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.64. Verve Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.50 and a fifty-two week high of $78.00.

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.02). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Verve Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VERV shares. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verve Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Verve Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.20.

In related news, insider Andrew Bellinger sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total value of $580,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sekar Kathiresan sold 1,870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total value of $74,613.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 80,563 shares of company stock worth $3,128,634.

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

