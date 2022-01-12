Jennison Associates LLC Sells 67,799 Shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Jennison Associates LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 20.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 271,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,799 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.16% of Penn National Gaming worth $19,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in Penn National Gaming by 43.6% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 1.2% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 30.7% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 2.7% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 6.6% in the third quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Penn National Gaming alerts:

PENN opened at $48.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.82. The firm has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 2.49. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.36 and a 1 year high of $142.00.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 7.22%. Penn National Gaming’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PENN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $128.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $72.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $130.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.71.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Penn National Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn National Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.